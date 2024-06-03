Vote counting: Postal ballots to be counted first, says CEC

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has said counting of votes on Tuesday, 4 June, will begin with postal ballots and only after half-an-hour after the start time of 8.00 am will the counting of EVM votes begin.

“This is compliant with section 54 of the Election Rules, which has been there since 1961. As there are fewer postal ballots, it will get over first. There is no doubt about it. We cannot change a rule midway just because of doubts,” chief election commissioner Rajiv Kumar said at a press conference in Delhi on the eve of counting for the Lok Sabha elections 2024.

“The entire counting process is absolutely robust. It works similar to the precision of a clock,” the CEC said.

In a statement released on Monday, senior Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi thanked the ECI for agreeing to count the postal ballots first, one or two days before the counting of votes.

On Sunday, several members of INDIA bloc parties, including Singhvi, had met the EC to request that the counting of postal ballots be completed first, and the results declared before the EVM results are announced.

The Conduct of Election Rules 1961 and Handbook for Returning Officer and Counting Agents (August 2023) states that the returning officer shall first deal with the postal ballot papers in the manner hereinafter provided.