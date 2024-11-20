Vote to protect rights, self-respect, Constitution: Rahul Gandhi, Kharge

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge appealed to voters to cast their ballots in large numbers in Maharashtra and Jharkhand, where polling for assembly elections is underway.

Keep those who do opportunistic politics and endanger the future of farmers and youth away from power, Kharge said to voters in Maharashtra. He urged voters in Jharkhand to vote to protect their rights.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, too, urged voters in the two states to exercise their franchise to "save the Constitution" and avail the benefits of guarantees offered by the INDIA bloc.

In a post in Hindi on X, Kharge said, 'All the voters of Maharashtra who follow the ideology of Shivaji–Shahu–Phule–Ambedkar are requested to vote in maximum numbers.'

'Preserve the pride of Maharashtra, the prosperity of the state and the development that has been taking place for decades.

'The forces that have been doing opportunistic politics, policies that benefit select capitalists and endanger the future of farmers and youth — keep them away from Maharashtra,' the Congress chief said.