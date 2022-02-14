Voting begins for Uttarakhand Assembly elections

In 2017 Assembly polls, the BJP won 57 of 70 seats. Congress won 11 and two independents won from Assembly constituencies.



The high voltage campaign ended with Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami promising implementation of Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in Uttarakhand after winning the elections.



The ruling BJP is seeking votes on development and warned voters against the appeasement policy of Congress. While the main opposition Congress has raised the issues of inflation, unemployment and leadership in BJP which resulted in replacement of two chief ministers within four months. The AAP is trying to win people's support by offering freebies.



Keeping the Covid-19 pandemic in mind, many arrangements have been made by the Election Commission at polling booths across the state. Arrangements have been made for thermal scanning of all voters before entering the polling booth and mandatory masks are mandatory for voters. Similarly arrangements have also been made to give gloves to every voter at the booth.