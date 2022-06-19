Voting for 18 municipal councils, 28 municipalities underway in Haryana

In the 2019 polls, AAP contested on 46 of the 90-member Assembly, but faced humiliating defeat with a vote share of just 0.48 per cent.



State Election Commissioner Dhanpat Singh told the media that for 456 wards of 18 municipal councils, 185 candidates are in the fray for the post of president.



Of these, 100 are men and 85 women.



However, 15 councillors have been elected unanimously out of 456 wards, while 1,797 candidates are contesting in the remaining 441 wards.



According to Singh, there are 12.60 lakh voters in 18 municipal councils, out of which 663,870 are men, 596,095 women and 35 transgenders.



A total of 1,290 polling booths have been set up for the municipal elections, out of which 289 are sensitive and 235 are hyper-sensitive.