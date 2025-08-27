Odisha: Collapse at under-construction Cuttack railway station, 1 injured

A portion of a wall and a platform shed at Cuttack railway station in Odisha collapsed on Wednesday during ongoing redevelopment work. A person sustained minor injuries and train services were temporarily affected.

The incident took place around 3:45 p.m. at platform number one.

According to an officer of the East Coast Railway (ECoR), the wall collapse caused the roof of a shed to cave in and fall onto the tracks, disrupting movement on Platforms 1 and 2.

The ECoR issued a statement noting, “During redevelopment works at Cuttack railway station, some construction work was being carried out with adequate safety precautions. Unfortunately, at 3:45 p.m., an old wall collapsed onto the platform, temporarily hampering train movement on Platforms 1 and 2.”

Restoration work began immediately after the incident, and the railway authority stated that the lines are expected to be cleared soon. According to an eyewitness, the structure collapsed shortly after a Vande Bharat train passed through the platform — a narrow escape of mere minutes.