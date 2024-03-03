Teele Wali Masjid: Waqf Board seeks transfer of case

The Sunni Central Waqf Board has sought the transfer of the 'Lakshman Teela case' from the civil courts to the Waqf Tribunal for further hearing, arguing that the Teele Wali Masjid in Lucknow is a Waqf property and thus falls under the Tribunal's jurisdiction.

The petitioner to the civil court, Nripendra Pandey, has sought a survey of the Teele Wali Masjid, claiming it is the 'Lakshman Teela' constructed by Lakshman, the younger brother of Lord Ram in the Ramayana.

An application seeking a survey of the Teele Wali Masjid by a court-appointed commissioner was first filed in 2013.

However, in this recent instance, as the Sunni Central Waqf Board was not carrying a certified copy of the document to prove their contention that Teele Wali Masjid was a Waqf property, it had sought time from the court to submit relevant papers.

Allowing time for the respondent, the civil court judge (junior division) Abhishek Gupta has fixed 15 March as the date of next hearing.