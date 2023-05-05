Warm heartedness key to peace, harmony: Dalai Lama's message on Buddha Purnima

Saying warm heartedness is the key to peace and harmony, Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama on Friday said the "more we become acquainted with a concern for the welfare of others, the more we will regard others dearer than ourselves".



On the auspicious remembrance of Lord Buddha's birth, enlightenment and mahaparinirvana, the elderly monk in a message on Buddha Purnima said, "Vajrasana, the Adamantine Seat, as Bodhgaya is known in our scriptures, is the most sacred of Buddhist pilgrimage sites associated with Shakyamuni Buddha, our compassionate and founder-teacher of our spiritual tradition.



"It was here that the Buddha attained enlightenment (Mahabodhi), following which he bestowed teachings on the Four Noble Truths, the 37 Factors of Enlightenment, and others. The key to his teachings are instructions to discipline the mind for the benefit of sentient beings as infinite as space.