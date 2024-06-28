Was forced to go to the Well to get chairman's attention, says Kharge

Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday, 28 June, said he was forced to step in the Well of the House as chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar did not allow him an opportunity to speak even as he raised his hand for a long time.

Blaming the Rajya Sabha chairman for the incident, Kharge said that he went to the Well to get his attention.

The remarks came as in a rare occurrence, Kharge, the Congress president, stepped in the Well of the House along with other opposition MPs as they were demanding a discussion on the NEET issue.

Kharge told reporters outside Parliament that he raised his hand for a long time and waited for the chairman to notice him, but his focus was on the treasury benches.

He said that he was forced to go the the Well to get the chairman's attention and accused him of disrespecting the MPs.