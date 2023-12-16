Washout in LS, RS proceedings amid oppn protest seeking Shah's reply on Parliament security breach

Parliamentary proceedings were completely washed out on Friday after opposition protests in both the houses over the security breach issue amid demands that Home Minister Amit Shah make a statement followed by a discussion.

While Lok Sabha was adjourned within moments after it met for the day and again till 2 PM and then within a minute after that, Rajya Sabha saw similar adjournments - first within minutes of the laying of papers and Standing Committee reports and then again for the day within a minute of it meeting at 2 PM.

This is the third day when parliamentary proceedings were disrupted over the security breach issue in Parliament. Two persons jumped in the Lok Sabha chamber on Wednesday and opened yellow smoke canisters inside the house, leading to a scare.

The Opposition is also protesting the suspension of 14 MPs - 13 from Lok Sabha and one from Rajya Sabha after they raised their demand for a statement from Shah on the security breach and a discussion thereafter.

The Opposition has raised strong objection to Shah making a statement at a media conclave and not coming to Parliament to give a statement on "such an important issue". When the Lok Sabha met for the day, Rajendra Aggarwal adjourned the proceedings till 2 pm in less than a minute, amid slogan-shouting by opposition members who displayed placards and rushed to the Well of the House.

As soon as the House reassembled at 2 pm after an earlier adjournment, Kirit Solanki, who was in the Chair, adjourned the proceedings for the day.

The Opposition was demanding the resignation of the home minister as well as his presence in the House.