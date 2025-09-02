WATCH: Rahul gifts new bike to man who lost one during Voter Adhikar Yatra

Congress MP and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi gifted a new motorcycle to a youth from Bihar’s Darbhanga district whose two-wheeler had gone missing during the Bihar Voter Adhikar Yatra led by Rahul and former Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav.

The Congress shared a video on its official X handle, featuring the recipient Shubham Saurabh, who recounted the incident and displayed the keys to his new bike, personally handed over by Gandhi in Patna.

Saurabh said his motorcycle was lent to security personnel accompanying Gandhi during a bike rally held in Darbhanga. However, it went missing during the event, leaving him disheartened.

“Two days ago, I got a call from an unknown number. The person said Rahul Gandhi wanted to meet me and present me with a new motorcycle in Patna on 1 September,” he said.