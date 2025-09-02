WATCH: Rahul gifts new bike to man who lost one during Voter Adhikar Yatra
The motorcycle was lent to security personnel accompanying Gandhi on a bike rally in Darbhanga, but was misplaced
Congress MP and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi gifted a new motorcycle to a youth from Bihar’s Darbhanga district whose two-wheeler had gone missing during the Bihar Voter Adhikar Yatra led by Rahul and former Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav.
The Congress shared a video on its official X handle, featuring the recipient Shubham Saurabh, who recounted the incident and displayed the keys to his new bike, personally handed over by Gandhi in Patna.
Saurabh said his motorcycle was lent to security personnel accompanying Gandhi during a bike rally held in Darbhanga. However, it went missing during the event, leaving him disheartened.
“Two days ago, I got a call from an unknown number. The person said Rahul Gandhi wanted to meet me and present me with a new motorcycle in Patna on 1 September,” he said.
Initially sceptical, Saurabh discussed the matter with his father. They eventually decided to travel to Patna on the day Gandhi concluded the Voter Adhikar Yatra with a rally at Gandhi Maidan, which was eventually held close to, but not at, the Maidan thanks to administrative roadblocks.
The handover took place at the Income Tax Roundabout, where Gandhi briefly halted his convoy to personally hand over the bike keys to Saurabh.
“I’m happy to get a brand new motorcycle, the same model as the one I lost. It feels special to receive it directly from such a senior leader,” Saurabh said.
With PTI inputs
