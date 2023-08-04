Water contamination: Death toll rises to four, 149 hospitalised in K’taka district

The death toll in the water contamination case reported in Kavadigarahatti of Chitradurga district rose to four on Friday, said officials, adding that the number of persons hospitalised has also risen from 36 to 149.

Many of those who have been hospitalised are in critical condition, according to local authorities.

Rudrappa, 50, who was admitted to Basaveshwara hospital in Chitradurga succumbed to severe symptoms of vomiting and diarrhea this morning.

The incident of water contamination was reported on July 31. Manjula (23) and Raghu (27), both residents of Kavadigarahatti in the outskirts of Chitradurga died and 36 others fell ill after consuming contaminated water. Praveen, who had visited his relatives in the village on July 30, died at Vaddarasiddanahalli the next day.