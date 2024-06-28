Water in 150 main reservoirs dips to 20% of live storage capacity: CWC

Water available in the 150 main reservoirs across the country has dipped to just 20 per cent of their total live storage capacity, according to the Central Water Commission (CWC).

For the past two weeks, the reservoirs were at 21 per cent of their total live storage capacity and the week before that it was 22 per cent.

The CWC has reported a significant drop in live storage levels across 150 major reservoirs in India.

According to the latest CWC bulletin, the total live storage available is 36.368 billion cubic meters (BCM) which is just 20 per cent of the total live storage capacity of these reservoirs.

This is a significant decrease from 46.369 billion cubic meters (BCM) recorded during the same period last year and also below the normal storage of 42.645 BCM.

The total live storage capacity of these reservoirs is 178.784 BCM, which is about 69.35 per cent of the estimated total live storage capacity of 257.812 BCM in the country.