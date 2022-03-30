Water wastage now an offence in UP's Pilibhit

"Uttar Pradesh has ranked first in the entire country in the sphere of water conservation and management and we wish to continue with our efforts," he said.



He further said that notices are being issued to automobile service stations in the district, making it mandatory for them to use soak pits for recharging water that they use in large quantities for cleaning cars and bikes every day.



Amitabh Agnihotri, Vice President of NGO Wildlife Biodiversity Conservation Society, said: "A single automobile service station can use up to 10,000-12,000 litres of water in a day. Most of this water is groundwater, which is drinkable. There is a pressing need to keep a check on such wastage."