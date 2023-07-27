Waterlogging in low-lying areas of Mumbai after incessant rains, slow road traffic in some areas

Incessant rains in Mumbai on Thursday caused waterlogging in some low-lying areas as well on railway tracks near Marine Lines in south Mumbai and road traffic slowed down in some parts of the city.

The civic body operated pumps to drain out water at Marine Lines and some other places.

Commuters complained of waterlogging on tracks between Churchgate and Marine Lines stations, but the Western Railway said the train services was not disturbed.

Due to the rain and potholes on roads, traffic slowed down in some areas.