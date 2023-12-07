Wax statue of Babasaheb Ambedkar installed in Jaipur Wax Museum

A wax statue of Constitution architect Baba Saheb Ambedkar was installed in Jaipur Wax Museum, Nahargarh Fort on the occasion of Mahaparinirvan Day.

Anoop Srivastava, founder-director of the museum, said, "We decided to build the statue only after considering the demand of the tourists and visitors coming here. A large number of tourists from all over India have been visiting here and demanding a wax statue of Baba Saheb, the father of the Indian Constitution, in this grand museum. That is the reason the wax statue was unveiled on the occasion of his Mahaparinirvan Day (6 December)."

The entire life of Baba Saheb is an inspiration to coming generations.

Srivastava said that the wax statue has been placed in the set of Rashtrapati Bhavan along with the statue of India's second great personality, 'missile man' and Bharat Ratna Dr APJ Abdul Kalam.

The height of the statue is 5 feet 11 inches, while the weight is about 38 kg.