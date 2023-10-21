Ambedkar’s contribution includes power and water resources, not just Constitution: Sharad Pawar

Nationalist Congress Party president Sharad Pawar on Saturday, 21 October, said B R Ambedkar’s contribution to the country is not restricted just to the Constitution but also taking crucial and futuristic decisions over water resources and power.

Speaking at an event to commemorate the 100 years of his book ‘The Problem of the Rupee: Its Origin and Its Solution’, Pawar said Ambedkar deserves credit for preserving parliamentary democracy in the country.

Ambedkar was a member of the Viceroy’s Executive Council from 1942 to 1946, which was responsible for labour, water and power.

The NCP chief said, “The current generation is only aware of his contribution (as the chairman of the drafting committee) towards the Constitution.”.

The four-time Maharashtra chief minister said Ambedkar also took crucial decisions on how to use water and build its infrastructure.