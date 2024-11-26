Wayanad landslide: Rahul, Priyanka to lead agitation against Centre’s apathy

The Congress said on Tuesday, 26 November, that it will launch protests both inside and outside Parliament under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra against the lack of central assistance for the landslide survivors of Wayanad.

Party leader and Kalpetta MLA T. Siddique described the Centre's alleged reluctance to provide financial aid to the people in landslide-affected areas as an "inhuman" approach.

He said that, besides chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan, he as the local MLA had also submitted a memorandum to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking assistance for the relief and rehabilitation of the landslide survivors that he promised during his visit soon after the tragedy.

Although the prime minister had promised full support, not even one per cent of justice had been delivered by Modi or the Union government led by him in relation to that assurance, Siddique alleged.

"It is an inhuman approach towards the people, who have suffered such a massive tragedy," he said, adding that the Congress party would intensify its protests both inside and outside Parliament against this.

"Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi and Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi [Vadra] will lead the agitation," Siddique told reporters in New Delhi.