Wayanad landslide: Rahul, Priyanka to lead agitation against Centre’s apathy
The Congress has announced it will take its protest into Parliament now against the dearth of the promised financial aid towards relief and rehabilitation
The Congress said on Tuesday, 26 November, that it will launch protests both inside and outside Parliament under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra against the lack of central assistance for the landslide survivors of Wayanad.
Party leader and Kalpetta MLA T. Siddique described the Centre's alleged reluctance to provide financial aid to the people in landslide-affected areas as an "inhuman" approach.
He said that, besides chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan, he as the local MLA had also submitted a memorandum to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking assistance for the relief and rehabilitation of the landslide survivors that he promised during his visit soon after the tragedy.
Although the prime minister had promised full support, not even one per cent of justice had been delivered by Modi or the Union government led by him in relation to that assurance, Siddique alleged.
"It is an inhuman approach towards the people, who have suffered such a massive tragedy," he said, adding that the Congress party would intensify its protests both inside and outside Parliament against this.
"Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi and Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi [Vadra] will lead the agitation," Siddique told reporters in New Delhi.
Both the ruling CPI(M)-led LDF and the opposition Congress-led UDF have been demanding the BJP-led union government should declare the landslide calamity a national disaster and provide the required assistance for the relief and rehabilitation of the survivors at the earliest.
The state recently witnessed an intense political row following the Centre's recent letter to the state government stating that under the existing guidelines of SDRF and NDRF, there is no provision to declare any calamity a ‘national disaster’.
The disaster, which struck on 30 July, devastated large parts of three villages — Punchirimattam, Chooralmala and Mundakkai — along with sections of Attamala in Wayanad.
As per the government, the deadly disaster claimed 231 lives, while 47 people are still missing.
Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan too accused the central government on Tuesday of continuing to turn a "blind eye" to the state's need for financial assistance.
Vjiayan said that the Centre provided large amounts as assistance to the states of Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Gujarat and Assam (where natural disasters also occurred this year) and questioned whether Kerala and its people were not part of India.
"Are the people of Kerala not citizens of India? Is Kerala outside the country? We are not begging for help. We are asking for something that is our right. It is something the country has to do for the state.
"The Centre's stand on the issue is condemnable and unacceptable. We will keep approaching the Central government with our requirements and will point out the discrimination being shown to Kerala on the issue," the CM said while speaking at a party event at Kuthuparamba, in Kannur.
The CM said that after the devastating floods of 2018, which almost destroyed the state, Kerala rebuilt itself even though no specific assistance was received from the Centre.
Vijayan said that while Central assistance was necessary for the rehabilitation and reconstruction of the disaster-affected areas, lack of help from the Centre will not stop the work from progressing this time also.
"Lots of people are apprehensive about whether rehabilitation will occur. While central assistance is required, what was announced — like the township project — will happen even without help. It will become a model for the world," he said.
With regard to the Centre's recent affidavit in the Kerala High Court that Rs 153 crore has been sanctioned for relief work, Vijayan said it was a misleading statement.
He said the amount mentioned by the Centre was part of the funds allocated each year to a state as per the recommendations of the Finance Commission and can be spent in accordance with the specific guidelines laid down for the same.
"Therefore, it cannot be spent for the rehabilitation of the disaster-affected people and places in Wayanad. This means not a penny has been given as assistance to the state, as help," he claimed.
Vijayan recalled that after the landslides wiped away three villages in the Meppadi panchayat of Wayanad, Prime Minister Modi had visited the affected areas and promised all kinds of central assistance.
"However, despite several reminders, no help has been forthcoming from the Centre," he said.
