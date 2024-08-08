Wayanad Landslides: We saw people being swept away by the mud, but we were helpless, says police officer

It's been more than a week since the landslides in Wayanad claimed several lives and left many more missing, but the memories of that fateful day still haunt a civil police officer at the Meppadi police station, who recounts his desperate bid to save lives amidst the devastating calamity that struck the Chooralmala region.

Civil Police Officer at Meppadi police station Jiblu Rahman sprang into action after the first landslide hit, rescuing two tourists from Odisha from the rubble.

The survivors, one with broken limbs and the other with torn clothes and bruises, were crying out for help when Rahman reached the spot.

"They told me there were two more people upstream," Rahman told PTI, still trying to overcome the shock of that day.

"I gave them my T-shirt and coat, and handed them over to the local youths who had also reached the spot. Then, I went upstream to search for the other two."

As Rahman moved towards the two persons upstream, he heard a huge sound and realised another landslide had occurred.

With no other option, he ran uphill to safety.

Then, he saw water gushing down, carrying mud, boulders and trees.

He watched in horror as people were swept away with the rubble, feeling helpless at being unable to do anything.