Wayanad landslides: List of missing persons will be released soon, says Kerala govt
Revenue minister K Rajan stated that an accurate list is being prepared and emphasised the govt's commitment to comprehensive rehabilitation for all affected individuals
The Kerala government on Tuesday, 6 August said the complete list of people who went missing following the massive landslides that struck Wayanad district on 30 July would be released soon.
An accurate list of missing persons is being prepared by the government, Revenue Minister K Rajan told reporters.
He said the objective of the government is comprehensive rehabilitation of all those affected.
"The rehabilitation initiative in Wayanad would be a model for the entire world," he said after visiting the landslide-hit areas of Chooralmala and Mundakkai.
The Revenue Minister also said steps would be initiated soon to take stock of the destruction and losses due to the calamity.
Meanwhile, the over 1,500-strong rescue team comprising personnel from all three defence forces, NDRF, SDRF, police, fire service and volunteers began searches early on Monday morning, 5 August in the four worst-affected areas of Chooralmala, Vellarimala, Mundakayam, and Punchiri Padam.
There are around 100 relief camps in which close to 9,500 people have been relocated.
A Cabinet sub-committee of four state ministers is overseeing the rescue and relief operations.
