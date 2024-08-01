Wayanad landslides: Kerala govt gag order on scientists speaking to media

In a move that is completely against the spirit of scientific enquiry, the Kerala state relief commissioner and principal secretary for disaster management has instructed the state's department of science and technology to prevent the scientific community from speaking to the media about the Wayanad landslides.

Science and technology institutions in Kerala have been advised to avoid field visits to the Meppadi area, which is the disaster zone. A memo from principal secretary Tinku Biswal states that scientists should not share their opinions or reports with the media. And any research in the affected area requires prior approval from the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority.

Institutes such as the Kerala Forest Research Institute, the Institute for Climate Change Studies and Srinivasa Ramanujan Institute for Basic Science fall under the department.