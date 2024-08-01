Wayanad landslides: It keeps raining disaster, but did it have to come to this?

As of Thursday morning, 1 August, the death toll in the Wayanad landslides has risen to 282, with over 200 people injured in the hilly areas near Meppadi. More than 8,300 people are living in 82 camps for now.

The Army-led search-and-rescue mission in the devastated areas of Mundakkai and Chooralmala had saved over 1,000 people by Wednesday, 31 July. However, 240 individuals remain missing. In the 48 hours leading up to Tuesday morning, 30 July, the Mundakkai region had received 572 mm of rain, an alarmingly high amount.

As search-and-rescue operations resumed on Thursday morning after a brief overnight pause, adverse weather continues to pose significant challenges in the area. As the rain continues, all non-emergency travel has been prohibited in Wayanad district, with checkpoints set up at Engapuzha in Kozhikode.

The Army has established a command and control centre in Kozhikode, led by Maj. Gen. V.T. Mathew and Brig. Arjun Segan, to coordinate humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR) efforts.

Chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan is en route from Kozhikode to Wayanad, accompanied by chief secretary Dr V. Venu and DGP Shaik Darvesh Sahib. Former Wayanad MP and Lok Sabha Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi, along with Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, are expected to visit the medical college and relief campsto meet with affected families. An all-party meeting, chaired by the chief minister, will also be held in the district.

On Thursday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has again issued a yellow alert for nine districts: Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod. This warning signals heavy rainfall of between 64.5 and 115.5 mm within 24 hours.

In response, authorities have declared a holiday for all educational institutions in these districts, as well as in Kanjirappally and Meenachil taluks of Kottayam.

According to reports, Brig. Segan conducted a reconnaissance of the affected areas and directed Army units on ongoing rescue operations on Wednesday. Troops are working along a 6km stretch of the landslide-affected areas. HADR teams have been mobilised from Kannur, Kozhikode and Thiruvananthapuram.