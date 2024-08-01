Declare Wayanad landslides "calamity of severe nature" under MPLADS guidelines: Tharoor writes to Shah

Congress' Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor has urged home minister Amit Shah to declare the Wayanad landslides as a "calamity of severe nature" under the MPLADS guidelines in order to facilitate urgent assistance from MPs to the affected areas.

In his letter to Shah, Tharoor said that on 30 July, in the dead of night, a series of devastating landslides struck the Wayanad district of Kerala, claiming over two hundred lives and leaving many more severely injured in hospitals, while countless others remain missing, trapped beneath the debris.

This disaster of unimaginable proportions has left behind a harrowing tale of death and destruction, the senior Congress leader said.

The rescue operations involving the armed forces, the Coast Guard, the National Disaster Response Force and other agencies continue their pitched battle against the vagaries of nature, he said.