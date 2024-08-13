Wayanad landslides: Search enters 15th day for missing people

As the search operations entered the 15th day for over 128 missing people in the landslide-affected parts of Kerala's Wayanad, top experts will on Tuesday, 13 August, inspect the areas that were washed away.

The biggest-ever natural disaster in a single place in the state took place on 30 July which has left 416 dead.

A team led by John Mathai, a veteran former scientist at the National Centre for Earth Science Studies, will visit the worst affected places.

Mathai will inspect the four villages with the primary objective of assessing how and what needs to be done in these areas, which till 30 July were bustling with activity.

He and his team will also assess the partially damaged houses in these areas to decide if they can be repaired or need to be demolished.