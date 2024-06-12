Wayanad or Rae Bareli? Rahul Gandhi's dual-win dilemma

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who won from Wayanad and Rae Bareli Lok Sabha seats in the 2024 general elections, said on Wednesday, 12 June, that he was in a dilemma as to which constituency he should relinquish.

Gandhi added that whatever decision he takes, he pledges that both constituencies would be happy with it.

He thanked the people of Wayanad for electing him to represent them for a second term in the Lok Sabha and said, "I look forward to seeing you soon."