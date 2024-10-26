WB: ED attaches Rs 163 cr worth assets in WBSSC recruitment 'scam' case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday said it has attached assets worth more than Rs 163 crore linked to the alleged "main middleman" and his associated entities in fresh action in a reported "scam" in the recruitment of group C and D category staff by the West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC).

The federal agency earlier attached properties worth Rs 230.6 crore in connection with the alleged irregularities in the hiring of assistant teachers and Rs 151 crore worth of assets in the primary teachers recruitment "scam" in West Bengal. Both recruitments were done by the WBSSC.

The federal agency stated that five hotels and resorts, 230 land parcels and 17 flats and shops of Prasanna Kumar Roy, the "main middleman" in these cases, his wife Kajal Soni Roy and a company controlled and operated by Roy named Shree Durga Dealcom Pvt. Ltd have been provisionally attached under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The value of the attached properties is Rs 163.20 crore, it said.