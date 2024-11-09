WBJDA mass convention today to press for speedy trial in R.G. Kar case

The West Bengal Junior Doctors’ Association (WBJDA) has organised a mass convention on Saturday, 9 November, demanding quick submission of the final charge sheet by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital rape and murder case.

The horrific rape and murder of a junior woman doctor of the R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital had rocked the state and triggered protests and strikes by doctors in West Bengal and across the country for many weeks.

Even though the protests around the country over the issue have died down, they are still continuing in Kolkata.

On Saturday, apart from seeking quick submission of the final charge sheet by the CBI, the WBJDA will also demand a speedy beginning of the trial process in the crime that took place in August 2024.