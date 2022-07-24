WBSSC Scam: Another woman close to Partha Chatterjee under ED lens

The role of another woman, reportedly a close aide of arrested Trinamool Congress Secretary General Partha Chatterjee, has come under the scanner of the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which is probing the multi-crore financial scam relating to the recruitment irregularities in the West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC).



Earlier on Saturday, the ED had arrested Arpita Mukherjee, a close aide of Chatterjee, the current state Commerce and Industries Minister. Her arrest from her residence in South Kolkata was officially announced by the ED at 5.14 p.m. on Saturday, about seven hours after the probe agency nabbed Chatterjee.



The name of the second woman under the ED's radar is Monalisa Das, the head of the department of Bengali at state-run Kazi Nazrul University in Asansol in Burdwan district.