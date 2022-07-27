WBSSC scam: Errant will be punished, asserts Mamata Banerjee

She said that the approach of the current Union government is worse than that of the British in pre-independent India. "But all I can say right now is that BJP will not be able to regain power in India in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. I do not know how it will happen. But surely BJP will not be back in power in 2024," she said.



Banerjee also said that the Union government is trying to divert the attention of the people from all the development works undertaken by the state government. "They know that they will not be able to counter Trinamool Congress politically and so they are letting loose the central agencies. Even my Transport Minister, Firhad Hakim, was telling me that ED officials are regularly coming to the locality where he stays," the Chief Minister said.