WBSSC scam: Partha Chatterjee's official vehicle withdrawn, party mouthpiece drops designations

Party insiders said that a decision on this count has been taken by the top leadership of the party. "The problem is that Chatterjee has irked Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee by giving her name and mobile number as the contact person to ED, which the agency officials have also mentioned in his arrest memo. So, for the time being he might not be stripped off his ministerial or party posts, but a distance will surely be maintained with him till he comes clean in the court," said a senior Trinamool Congress leader, who did not wish to be named.



Recently, the chief minister, at a public programme, expressed anguish over her name being dragged in the controversy. "Neither the party nor the state government has any connection with the money recovery. I want the investigation to be completed at the earliest. If anyone is found guilty let him be imprisoned for life. But I am very upset over the manner in which my name is being involved with the money recovery," the chief minister said.