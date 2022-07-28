WBSSC scam: Partha Chatterjee removed from all three ministerial posts

Indications on Chatterjee's removal became clear since the last couple of days after the Assembly Secretariat withdrew the vehicle allotted to him as a minister. The state government also removed his security personnel on Wednesday. The party's organ in Bengali Jago Bangla (Wake up Bengal) also stopped referring him as party Secretary General or minister. Pressure was also mounting from within the party to strip off Chatterjee of his ministerial and party portfolios.



The opposition parties, while welcoming the decision, said that it is unfortunate that Banerjee had to wait for the second round of treasure recovery from Arpita Mukherjee's Belgharia residence on Wednesday night. The opposition leaders also said that by just taking action against Chatterjee, the Trinamool or its government would not be able to wipe out the curse, since the beneficiaries of the scam were not just the minister and his close aide.