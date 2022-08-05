WBSSC scam: Partha Chatterjee starts denying close association with Arpita Mukherjee

When the interrogating ED officials asked him whether he was aware that huge cash had been recovered from Mukherjee's residence, he just said that he was aware of it.



However, he immediately denied any association with the recovered money and also denied having any knowledge about the source and ownership of the cash.



ED officials were quite surprised over this stance of Chatterjee.



"There are enough documents and evidence which proves the close association between the two. The most important evidence on this count are the 31 insurance policies in the name of Arpita Mukherjee and in all these policies the nominee is Partha Chatterjee. Still, he is denying the close association with her and that too in an extremely cold voice," an ED official said.