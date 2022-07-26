WBSSC scam: Two companies with Arpita Mukherjee as director under ED scanner

On the other hand, the registered office of Echhay Entertainment Private Limited is 95, Rajdanga Main Road, LP-107/439/78, Kolkata- West Bengal 700107.



ED sources claimed that they have doubts about both these companies being bogus and being used to transfer the collections in the WBSSC scam to different avenues. ED is currently looking out for the second director in both these companies, Kalyan Dhar. "Once we get him, Dhar will surely give us some vital clues regarding these two companies and how they were used for routing the illegal money to different avenues," an ED official said.



Meanwhile, Partha Chatterjee was brought back to Kolkata from Bhubaneswar early Tuesday morning by the ED sleuths and was taken to the agency's office at CGO Complex at Salt Lake. Arpita Mukherjee is also there and ED sleuths are planning to interrogate them by putting them face to face in the next few days.



Both Chatterjee and Mukherjee were remanded to ED custody till August 3 by a special court of Public Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in Kolkata late Monday evening.