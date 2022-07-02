We are answerable to the Constitution and Constitution alone: CJI

"The people of India have done their job remarkably well so far. We should have no reason to doubt the collective wisdom of our people. Significantly, the voter in rural India is more proactive in discharging this task when compared to their urban, educated and well to do counterparts."



CJI Ramana added it is the tolerance and inclusive nature of American society that is able to attract the best talents from all over the world, which in turn is contributing to its growth.



"This principle of inclusivity is universal. It needs to be honoured everywhere in the world, including in India. Inclusivity strengthens the unity in society which is key to peace and progress. We need to focus on issues that unite us. Not on those that divide us," he said.



He said the Constitution should not be viewed as a static, unchanging document. "I am reminded of what I read on the wall of Thomas Jefferson Memorial in Washington D.C. a few days ago, and I quote: 'laws and institutions must go hand in hand with the progress of the human mind. As that becomes more developed, more enlightened, as new discoveries are made, new truths discovered and manners and opinions change, with the change of circumstances, institutions must advance also to keep pace with the times'."