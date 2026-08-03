We don’t need to look at Bangla or Nepal when we have Mahatma Gandhi: Dipke

Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke on Monday invoked the legacy of Mahatma Gandhi while asserting that Indian student movements need not look beyond the country’s own history for inspiration, amid comparisons being drawn with recent protests in Bangladesh and Nepal.

In an interview with PTI at his residence in Maharashtra’s Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Dipke rejected parallels between the CJP-led protest in Delhi over alleged examination irregularities and the 2024 uprising in Bangladesh that led to the ouster of Sheikh Hasina’s Awami League government.

“Protests in Bangladesh and Nepal are being used to defame us; we are different,” Dipke said, stressing that the Delhi demonstration followed constitutional principles and remained peaceful.

He said India’s own tradition of non-violent resistance, shaped by Mahatma Gandhi, continues to inspire movements across the world. “We don’t need to look at Bangladesh or Nepal when we have Mahatma Gandhi, from whom the world takes inspiration to protest,” he said.

Responding to comments by exiled Bangladeshi author Taslima Nasreen drawing comparisons between the protests, Dipke said such parallels were misplaced. He acknowledged that images of police action during protests in India may have reminded some people of unrest in neighbouring countries, but insisted that Indian students maintained restraint despite facing injuries.

“The students in India were not violent or aggressive. They got their heads, arms and legs broken but displayed restraint and sat peacefully at Jantar Mantar,” he said.

Calling education the foundation of the nation’s future, Dipke said it should become the central issue in every election. “If you don’t make education the main agenda in elections, it means you are not thinking about the future. Education is an investment for the future of the country,” he said.

He also criticised the government over the delay in providing compensation to the families of NEET aspirants who died by suicide, alleging that authorities were being selective in their approach.

Dipke claimed that while political activities involving large expenditures receive quick attention, demands related to grieving families often face procedural delays. He warned that if their demands were not addressed soon, another agitation could be launched.

On the role of Gen Z in public movements, Dipke urged young people to maintain a distinction between themselves and what he described as aggressive political behaviour. He said students should continue to raise their voices while preserving dignity and restraint.

Dipke extended support to students protesting in Jharkhand over alleged irregularities in state public service examinations and recruitment tests, saying their fight was against systemic failures rather than any political party.