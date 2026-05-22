‘We just want him safe’: CJP founder’s parents fear political backlash

The rapid rise of satirical digital platform Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has left the parents of its founder, Abhijeet Dipke, deeply anxious over fears that his growing political visibility could lead to legal trouble or even arrest.

Dipke, a student at Boston University and a former associate of the Aam Aadmi Party, launched the platform just over a week ago. Since then, CJP has amassed more than 19 million followers on Instagram, fuelled by sharp political satire, memes and commentary on issues affecting young people.

Speaking to a Marathi news channel on Thursday, Dipke’s parents, Bhagwan and Anita Dipke, said they were alarmed by their son’s sudden prominence and had hoped he would avoid politics altogether.

Bhagwan Dipke, who lives with his family in Maharashtra’s Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, said recent developments had left him unable to sleep.

“In today’s political climate, fear is natural regardless of how popular someone becomes,” he said. “He himself mentioned in an interview that he feared being arrested after returning to India. We keep reading about such incidents.”

Anita Dipke said she wanted her son to focus on building a professional career rather than pursuing politics.

“We just want him to return home safely,” she said. “Whether he continues in politics will ultimately be his decision, but we do not want him involved in it. I am worried and I do not know if he will listen to us.”

She explained that Abhijeet completed his early education in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar before moving to Pune. According to his mother, he initially pursued engineering but later shifted his interest towards mass media and journalism.