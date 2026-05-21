Founder launches new handle as Cockroach Janata Party's X account withheld in India

The X account of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), the satirical online movement that has rapidly gained popularity on social media over the past week, was withheld in India on Thursday, prompting founder Abhijeet Dipke to launch a new account and announce plans to challenge the move legally.

Shortly after the original handle became inaccessible within India, a new X account titled "Cockroach Is Back" appeared online.

“This was expected since there were attempts to hack the account yesterday. But this is a self-goal by the government,” Dipke told PTI.

He said the movement had created a new X handle and would pursue legal remedies against the action.

“At 3.40 pm, a little over an hour after it started, the 'Cockroach Is Back' handle had 16,800 followers,” Dipke said.

According to him, the original Cockroach Janata Party account had accumulated around 201,000 followers on X before it was withheld in India.

Movement emerged after controversy over CJI remarks

The movement traces its origins to controversy surrounding remarks made by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant during a hearing on 15 May.

During proceedings relating to a plea seeking senior designation, the Chief Justice used the terms “parasites” and “cockroaches” while criticising certain individuals associated with the legal profession.

The remarks subsequently sparked extensive debate on social media, with critics alleging they targeted unemployed youth and activists.

The following day, the Chief Justice issued a clarification, stating that he had been misquoted and that his observations were directed specifically at individuals entering the legal profession through what he described as “fake and bogus degrees”.