"We want justice": Women take to streets at midnight marking Independence Day in West Bengal

Thousands of women from all walks of life hit the streets across West Bengal at the stroke of midnight on Wednesday, 14 August protesting the rape-murder of a doctor on duty at a Kolkata hospital last week.

Spurred by the 'Reclaim the Night' campaign, which gained momentum through social media, the protests began at 11:55 pm, aligning with Independence Day celebrations, and spread across key areas in both small towns and big cities, including several landmarks in Kolkata.

As night descended, the streets buzzed with chants of "We Want Justice," echoing the collective anger and sorrow of women from every corner - students, professionals, and homemakers - marching together to demand accountability and an end to violence against women.

Political party flags were banned, but flags from marginalised communities, such as LGBTQ+ groups, were proudly displayed.