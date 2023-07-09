We will claim 12 seats in 2024 LS polls: RLD's UP chief

The first signs of strain in the Samajwadi Party - Rashtriya Lok Dal alliance in Uttar Pradesh have started showing up.

RLD state President Ramashish Rai said that his party would claim 12 seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

"We have sizeable presence on these 12 seats and would like to contest them. We gave up our seats in the last Assembly elections and as a result, we lost our state recognition by the Election Commission," he said.