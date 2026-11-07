‘We will clean Jadavpur and Presidency’: Suvendu’s threat to dissenters sparks backlash

The latest controversy at Presidency University followed the administration's decision on 6 November to expel two students after a five-member inquiry committee found them responsible for defacing an ABVP poster featuring Swami Vivekananda. The poster had reportedly been marked with vulgar and offensive language targeting the RSS.



The two students, who have been expelled, have also been barred from taking admission to any future degree course or participating in academic activities at the university. The severity of the punishment has triggered protests, with questions being raised about disciplinary action and the right to dissent.



Beetan Islam, the SFI Presidency University spokesperson, led more than 200 students in a march against the RSS-affiliated student organisation. He asserted that the institution “would not be allowed to become a centre for right-wing political activities”. He also accused the university administration of making “attempts to muzzle voices of dissent”.



Senior Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury criticised the expulsions at Presidency and the alleged attack on Jadavpur University. He said, “The soul of Bengal’s education system is its culture of free thought and debate. By using administrative rods to expel students and allowing RSS elements to hold seminars inside premier institutions, the current establishment is turning temples of learning into political battlegrounds. This is fascism wrapped in an academic gown.”



The tensions at Jadavpur University date back to August, following the BJP's electoral victory in Bengal. On the night of 20 August, an alleged mob of ABVP and BJP Yuva Morcha (BJYM) members entered the campus carrying rods and sticks.

Students were reportedly trapped inside the administrative building, Aurobindo Bhavan, while union rooms were vandalised and student banners, flags and personal belongings were set on fire. CCTV footage was reportedly used to identify members of the group.

During a subsequent confrontation near Gate No. 4, demonstrators also damaged the university's historic emblem, designed by artist Nandalal Bose.



Adhikari's use of terms such as “cockroaches”, “bedbugs” and “intellectual Naxals” is not new. He has repeatedly used such expressions to attack political opponents and people he considers ideologically opposed to the BJP. He urged people to stay away from “intellectual Naxals, Maoists, cockroaches and bedbugs”.



CPM leader Sujan Chakraborty also criticised Adhikari, questioning why BJP leaders continued to attack the Opposition even during the festive season. He alleged that the repeated use of labels such as “intellectual Naxalites” reflected the BJP's growing anxiety over public resentment against its government.



Adhikari, meanwhile, has made clear that he wants Bengal's university campuses to embrace what he calls nationalist ideology. But his threats to provide chemicals to drive out ideological opponents raise an uncomfortable question: is political control of educational institutions being presented as a substitute for academic freedom, debate and democratic disagreement?