We will contest 2026 Assembly polls as part of united opposition: Assam Congress chief

Assam Congress president Bhupen Kumar Borah on Thursday, 18 July, said the party will contest the 2026 Assembly poll as part of the 16-party united opposition forum.

Borah said his party as well as other members of the forum will continue to work to strengthen their base across all districts.

“It is certain that we will fight the 2026 state elections together with the united opposition forum. But that does not mean that the parties will sit idle. All parties will keep on working to expand their organisational base, and there is no harm in it,’ he told reporters in Guwahati.

Borah also asserted that being part of a forum does not imply equal distribution of seats in any election.

Members of the grouping are given seats as per their strength, background and history of the constituencies, he said.