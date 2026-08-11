Weak rainfall squeezes palm jaggery output in southern Tamil Nadu

Palm jaggery prices have risen sharply across southern Tamil Nadu after inadequate rainfall reduced production and tightened supplies during the current season.

The downturn has affected the traditional palmyra industry, which supports thousands of workers in Ramanathapuram, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli and Tenkasi districts. Those involved in the trade have attributed the decline to poor rainfall associated with El Niño conditions.

Ramanathapuram, home to one of Tamil Nadu’s largest concentrations of palmyra trees, is a major producer of palm jaggery. Thousands of workers in villages such as Sayalgudi, Narippaiyur, Mariyur, Kannirajapuram, Melachelvanur and Malattar depend on the industry for their livelihoods.

Workers begin tapping palmyra trees for padaneer, a naturally sweet sap, early in the year. The collected liquid is boiled to make karupatti, or palm jaggery, which traders purchase directly from producers before distributing it to wholesale and retail markets.

Workers said insufficient rain during the previous monsoon and the subsequent summer reduced the moisture available to palmyra trees. This affected sap yields and led to a sharp fall in jaggery output.

Earlier reports from Ramanathapuram also indicated that daily production by individual workers had dropped substantially this season as a result of adverse weather. The district, which typically produces around 1,000 tonnes annually, was already witnessing higher prices by June.