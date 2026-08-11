Weak rainfall squeezes palm jaggery output in southern Tamil Nadu
Reduced sap collection has hit output across key producing districts, with prices expected to rise further after the season ends
Palm jaggery prices have risen sharply across southern Tamil Nadu after inadequate rainfall reduced production and tightened supplies during the current season.
The downturn has affected the traditional palmyra industry, which supports thousands of workers in Ramanathapuram, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli and Tenkasi districts. Those involved in the trade have attributed the decline to poor rainfall associated with El Niño conditions.
Ramanathapuram, home to one of Tamil Nadu’s largest concentrations of palmyra trees, is a major producer of palm jaggery. Thousands of workers in villages such as Sayalgudi, Narippaiyur, Mariyur, Kannirajapuram, Melachelvanur and Malattar depend on the industry for their livelihoods.
Workers begin tapping palmyra trees for padaneer, a naturally sweet sap, early in the year. The collected liquid is boiled to make karupatti, or palm jaggery, which traders purchase directly from producers before distributing it to wholesale and retail markets.
Workers said insufficient rain during the previous monsoon and the subsequent summer reduced the moisture available to palmyra trees. This affected sap yields and led to a sharp fall in jaggery output.
Earlier reports from Ramanathapuram also indicated that daily production by individual workers had dropped substantially this season as a result of adverse weather. The district, which typically produces around 1,000 tonnes annually, was already witnessing higher prices by June.
With the production season approaching its end, traders expect supplies to tighten further. Demand typically strengthens during the monsoon and winter months, potentially placing additional upward pressure on prices.
In Sayalgudi, palm jaggery that sold for about Rs 350 a kg last month is now fetching up to Rs 400. Prices could climb further once seasonal production stops, traders said.
Jaggery produced in Ramanathapuram is generally larger in size, while the smaller Udangudi variety from Thoothukudi commands a premium because of its established reputation.
Old stocks of Udangudi palm jaggery are currently selling for around Rs 600 a kg, while freshly produced jaggery is priced at approximately Rs 500, according to a local trader.
Other palmyra products have also become more expensive. Panangalkandu, or palm candy, is selling for about Rs 800 a kg, while sillukarupatti is fetching around Rs 600.
The production decline has placed pressure on both workers and traders, while consumers are paying substantially more for traditional palmyra products. The supply squeeze is expected to persist until improved rainfall supports a recovery in sap yields and production.
With IANS inputs