Weakened cyclone ‘Montha’ to bring heavy rain in parts of Bengal

The fury of Cyclone Montha may have subsided, but its lingering remnants continue to drench eastern India.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the weather system, now weakened into a well-marked low-pressure area over south Chhattisgarh, is expected to drift northwards towards east Madhya Pradesh, shedding more of its strength — but not before unleashing torrents across West Bengal.

From the misty hills of Darjeeling and Kalimpong to the lush tea gardens of Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar, and Cooch Behar, the skies are set to open up, bringing heavy to very heavy rainfall of 7–20 cm through Friday.