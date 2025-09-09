Weather office forecasts rain in West Bengal during Durga Puja
Predicted downpours may dampen the festive mood for many devotees and enthusiasts
Dark monsoon clouds loom over south Bengal as the festive season approaches, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) warning of widespread rainfall during Durga Puja amid the brewing low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal.
While Durga Puja officially begins on ‘Shasthi’ (28 September), celebrations start earlier with Mahalaya on 21 September, marking the end of Pitru Paksha and the start of Devi Paksha, an auspicious fortnight that ushers in the festive season. The weather office has warned of rain both during Mahalaya and throughout the Durga Puja festivities.
“September is the last full month of the monsoon in West Bengal. Monsoon winds typically persist until 10 October, and the second half of September often brings heavy rainfall to Bengal and Kolkata. This year, conditions are favourable for persistent rain, likely intensifying after 18 September,” said a meteorological department official.
The predicted downpours may dampen the festive mood for many devotees and enthusiasts. Bengal is currently experiencing hot and humid conditions, which will shift from Wednesday onwards as moisture from the Bay of Bengal increases. This will trigger more rainfall, often accompanied by thunderstorms.
Rainfall is also expected in north Bengal, including districts such as Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Cooch Behar, and Alipurduar, and may continue through the week.
Meanwhile, Kolkata recorded a maximum temperature of 34°C, 1.5°C above normal, and a minimum of 27.8°C, 1.4°C above normal. Relative humidity levels were high, with a maximum of 89 per cent and a minimum of 66 per cent.
With IANS inputs
