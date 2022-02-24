Weather to remain cloudy in J&K, Ladakh during next 24 hours

Widespread moderate to heavy rain and snow occurred in J&K and Ladakh on Thursday as the MeT department forecast cloudy weather with rain and snow at isolated places during the next 24 hours.



Morning flight operations were cancelled at Srinagar International Airport due to poor visibility as authorities said these are likely to be resumed by mid day.



An official of the MeT department told IANS, "As expected widespread moderate to heavy rain/snow occurred in J&K and Ladakh during the last 24 hours.