'Wed in India': PM Modi once again calls for destination weddings, this time in Uttarakhand

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said India needs a movement like 'Wed in India' on the lines of 'Made in India' and asked affluent industrialists to hold at least one destination wedding in their families each year in Uttarakhand saying it will help the hill state emerge as a wedding destination.

Addressing the inaugural session of the Uttarakhand Global Investors Summit at the Forest Research Institute in Dehradun, he said it has become fashionable among millionaire and billionaire business families to go abroad for destination weddings.

Modi had given a similar call during his last Mann Ki Baat programme to affluent business families to hold destination weddings in the country instead of going abroad.

"There is an old saying that marriages are made in heaven. But then why are young couples going abroad for their wedding instead of coming to the land of gods (devbhoomi)? My prescription to the young and rich couples is that there should be a movement like 'Wed in India' on the lines of Made in India," he said.