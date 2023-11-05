PM Modi's post claims IIM-B study on Mann Ki Baat, institute has no record

On 3 October 2023, PM Narendra Modi’s official handle on X claimed that a study had been conducted jointly by State Bank of India (SBI) and Indian Institute of Management-Bangalore (IIM-B) on his regular radio talk Mann Ki Baat. The study, his handle claimed, highlighted some of the themes discussed in the talk and their societal impact.

The post did not say when the study was conducted or completed, but the PM’s post marked the occasion of the radio talk having completed nine years without interruption.

The PM’s post garnered 950,000 (9.5 lakh) views, three thousand reposts and 351 comments, not all of them complimentary, with some even saying that they had never heard the talk.