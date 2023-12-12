Week-long tribal festival 'Budhi Diwali' begins in HP's Sirmaur

Over three lakh residents belonging to the Hatti community living in the 154 panchayats of the Trans-Giri area of Himachal Pradesh's Sirmaur district began celebrating the week-long tribal festival 'Budhi Diwali' on Tuesday.

'Maounce' (amavasya) was being celebrated on the first day of the festival on Tuesday.

The Hatti community on this occasion prepares a large number of traditional dishes, including Badoli, Cidkoo, Malpuda, Patande and different varieties of Muda dish.

During the evening, the villagers went to the temple of Kuldevta and burnt the fire in front of the temple as per the tradition. Fire burning (called Holode in the local dialect), is a ritual to please local deity (gram devta).

On this occasion, the villagers perform 'havan' by offering homemade Muda (roasted grains) in the fire and sing traditional folklores.