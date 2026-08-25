West Bengal has 4,133 schools with no students but 19,502 teachers: Report

West Bengal has 4,133 government and private schools with no students enrolled but 19,502 teachers posted in them, according to data from the central government's Unified District Information System for Education Plus (UDISE+) for 2025-26.

The figures highlight a stark mismatch in the distribution of teachers and students across the state's school system. While thousands of teachers are posted at schools reporting zero enrolment, thousands of other schools are operating with just one teacher despite having large numbers of students.

The UDISE+ report, published in July and uploaded on the Union Education Ministry's website in August, shows that West Bengal accounts for nearly 73 per cent of the 5,663 schools with zero enrolment across India.

Uttar Pradesh has the second-highest number of such schools, with 313, where 177 teachers are posted.

Government blames data discrepancies

West Bengal School Education Minister Dipak Barman attributed some of the apparent disparities to errors in data uploaded by private schools on the UDISE+ portal.

“Private schools did not upload data properly. Some of these schools updated teachers’ information but not students’ details. So, those schools are showing zero students, but they have teachers. We are devising some mechanism to fix such problems,” he said.

Barman, however, also acknowledged broader problems in the state's teacher deployment.

“At the same time, almost no teachers were recruited in the last fifteen years because of huge corruption. We are correcting all the processes and hope to overcome such problems by the end of this calendar year,” he said.

“We have started rationalising teachers numbers. We are transferring teachers from schools with excess teachers to schools that have no teachers or only one teacher,” he added.

Thousands of schools have only one teacher

The UDISE+ data shows that the problem is not limited to schools with no students.

As many as 6,769 schools in West Bengal have only one teacher despite having a combined enrolment of 2,29,569 students.

This means a large number of schools are facing the opposite problem to zero-enrolment institutions, with single teachers responsible for educating hundreds of thousands of students across the state.

Of West Bengal's total 93,147 schools, around 8 per cent have 10 or fewer students, while 8.5 per cent have more than 500 students.

The state also has the second-highest pupil-teacher ratio among states, according to the UDISE+ data. West Bengal's pupil-teacher ratio stands at 1:30, compared with 1:36 in neighbouring Jharkhand.