West Bengal: In-charge ED director reaches Kolkata in wake of attacks on agency teams

In-charge ED Director Rahul Navin will review the probe into the alleged public distribution and paddy procurement scam and discuss security concerns of the local ED establishment in the backdrop of the attacks on the search teams of the central probe agency in West Bengal, official sources said Tuesday, 9 January.

Navin visited the agency's office at CGO complex in Salt Lake area just before noon for a meeting with his officials. The director was provided an armed escort of the CRPF.

An officer of the probe agency told PTI that "The head of the ED will chair a meeting regarding the attack. Discussions will also be held on the progress of others investigations".

The ED chief, who landed midnight, is also expected to meet the injured officials along with senior officials of the agency's Kolkata-based regional office on Tuesday, the sources said.

He may also call on Governor C V Ananda Bose at the Raj Bhavan here.

Three ED officials were injured and their mobiles, laptops and wallets were "looted" when they reached Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district to search the premises of TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh on 5 January.

Sheikh is currently absconding and the ED has issued a look-out circular (LC) against him alerting all land, air and sea ports to stop his exit from the country.