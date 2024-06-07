West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination results out, 99.63 pc clears test

An impressive 99.63 per cent of 1,13,492 candidates successfully cleared this year's West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE), officials said on Thursday, 6 June.

WBJEE board chairman Malayendu Saha told reporters that among the successful candidates are 34,342 girls and 26,462 aspirants from outside the state.

Kingshuk Patra from Bankura Zilla School topped the list followed by Subhradeep Paul from Kalyani University Experimental High School and Bibaswan Biswas from Bishop Morrow School, Krishnanagar.